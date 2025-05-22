Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18,391.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $75.72 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

