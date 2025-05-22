Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Shares of CNC opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. Centene Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

