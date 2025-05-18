Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Director Francis Nelson Shen Buys 25,000 Shares

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$255,750.00.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.74 million, a PE ratio of 165.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Vitalhub Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$12.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitalhub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Stories

