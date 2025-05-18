Starboard Value LP Takes $342.11 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,183,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,110,000. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 6.2% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.
Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance
HR stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.
Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust
In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on HR
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Realty Trust
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.