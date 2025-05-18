Starboard Value LP Takes $342.11 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,183,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,110,000. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 6.2% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

HR stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

