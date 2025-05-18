Critical Contrast: NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) (NASDAQ:NTCL) & PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) (NASDAQ:NTCL – Get Free Report) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) and PTC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) $10.10 million 21.75 N/A N/A N/A PTC $2.35 billion 8.84 $376.33 million $3.64 47.50

Analyst Ratings

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing).

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) 0 0 0 0 0.00 PTC 0 5 8 0 2.62

PTC has a consensus price target of $187.15, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) N/A N/A N/A PTC 16.95% 14.49% 7.25%

Summary

PTC beats NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)

(Get Free Report)

Netclass Technology, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies and other institutions. Its solutions include teaching management, campus management, online teaching, online examination, epidemic prevention and control, education credit block chain system, and lecturer evaluation services. The company was founded January 4, 2022 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

