Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $12.69 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

