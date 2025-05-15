Q2 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Issued By Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.67.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$11.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. Insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.