NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.57. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 153,330 shares trading hands.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.