Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 174,519 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 488,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 804,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 650,937 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Green Plains Stock Up 0.8%

GPRE stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $348.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

