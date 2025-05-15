Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,479.63 and traded as high as $4,638.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $4,638.00, with a volume of 11 shares traded.
Givaudan Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,479.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,441.79.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
