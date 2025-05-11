Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 639341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
Steppe Gold Trading Up 7.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25.
About Steppe Gold
Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.
