Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 639341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Steppe Gold Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25.

About Steppe Gold

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.