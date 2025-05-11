Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases 203 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.58 and its 200-day moving average is $216.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.