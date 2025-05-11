Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

HLN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Haleon has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Haleon by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

