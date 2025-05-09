PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,663,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,311 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.41% of PepsiCo worth $861,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.16 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

