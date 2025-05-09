NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Posts Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSFDF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.