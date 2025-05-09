NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Posts Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NSFDF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile
