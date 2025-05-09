G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for about 1.8% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CyberArk Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.18.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $364.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.69. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.90 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.