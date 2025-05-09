G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,970 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.61% of EverQuote worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EverQuote by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in EverQuote by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $196,680.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,917.40. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,498,667 shares in the company, valued at $100,586,676.25. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,967 shares of company stock worth $5,278,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

