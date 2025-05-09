Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,222 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $27,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

