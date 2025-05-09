Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 309,693 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,693 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital worth $25,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OWL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

