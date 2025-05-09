Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,800 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.58% of Vericel worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vericel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vericel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $41.87 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

