EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.26. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 221.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPR

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.