Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $7.71 Million in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Brady as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Price Performance

BRC opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

