Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 1.0 %

SNAP stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital set a $9.00 price target on Snap in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $185,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 483,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,528.40. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 429,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,029.28. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,362,523 shares of company stock worth $20,719,017. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

