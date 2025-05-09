Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.46, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

