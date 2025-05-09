Cetera Investment Advisers Has $26.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,124 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $122.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

