Caption Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,390,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,409,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $43,895,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,278,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after acquiring an additional 976,810 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,100,000 after purchasing an additional 783,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.