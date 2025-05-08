Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $18,964,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 28,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $117.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

