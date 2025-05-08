Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Colonial Trust Co SC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.