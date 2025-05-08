Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) CFO Jeremy Barnum Sells 40,014 Shares

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4752 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMJB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 109,965 shares during the period.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

