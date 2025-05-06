Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – May 5th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Roblox, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Arista Networks, and Comcast are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is producing, distributing or monetizing content—films, television, music, video games and live events—for consumer audiences. Their market value typically reflects trends in streaming, box‐office performance, gaming popularity, advertising sales and franchise strength. Examples include The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Electronic Arts and Live Nation Entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.29. 6,376,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,542,672. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $301.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,810. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.33. 5,858,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.89. 1,548,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,343. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,879,280. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

