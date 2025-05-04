BRC’s (BRCC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $2.50 price target on BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BRC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 325.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BRC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
