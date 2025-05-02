Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 742,769 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 957,361 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 875,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

INTR stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

INTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

