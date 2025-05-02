Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.87 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

