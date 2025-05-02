Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

