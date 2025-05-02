Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Jacobs Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years. Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.67. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.