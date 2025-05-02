FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Evercore ISI

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 256.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

