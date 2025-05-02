Comerica Bank Purchases 2,272 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 456,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 58,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JPST stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.