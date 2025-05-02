AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Targa Resources worth $63,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,034,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,124,000 after buying an additional 168,602 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 39.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

TRGP opened at $162.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.12. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.