AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $56,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,738,000 after buying an additional 514,005 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

