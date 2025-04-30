Parvin Asset Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Intel’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.