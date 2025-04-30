JAT Capital Mgmt LP Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,663,000. MasTec makes up about 3.7% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned 0.22% of MasTec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 642.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 209,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in MasTec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 1.1 %

MTZ opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.85 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.12 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.