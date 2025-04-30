Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $166.82, but opened at $170.88. Moog shares last traded at $167.62, with a volume of 31 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Moog’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.05.

About Moog

Moog ( NYSE:MOG.B Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.84 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.