Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Long Island Wealth Management Inc.

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,722,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VXF opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.64. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

