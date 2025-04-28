Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) is Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,545 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 6.8% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KJAN. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $2,684,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31,562 shares during the period.

BATS:KJAN opened at $35.19 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

