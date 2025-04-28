Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Five9 has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $81,280,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,137 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,061,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,496,000 after buying an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.