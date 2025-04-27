UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in UMB Financial by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

