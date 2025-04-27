Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455,928 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.47% of Microchip Technology worth $144,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 60,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.32.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.