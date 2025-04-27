Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,946.08. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,868 shares of company stock valued at $35,574,300. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock opened at $381.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.65 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.68.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.15.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

