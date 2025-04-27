NZS Capital LLC Has $33.17 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NZS Capital LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,454 shares of company stock valued at $18,564,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $514.59 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.39 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

