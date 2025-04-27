NZS Capital LLC Sells 62,560 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NZS Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,560 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $66.27 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

